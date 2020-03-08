Home Cities Hyderabad

Pranay murder case: Accused Maruthi Rao commits suicide in Hyderabad

The body was found by Arya Vysa Bhavan staff and they informed the police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 55-year-old T Maruthi Rao, who was prime accused in the honour killing of his son-in-law Pranay in the presence of his daughter Amrutha, committed suicide by hanging to ceiling at the Arya Vysa Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Based on the complaint lodged by Rao's wife,  Police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem.

According to police, Maruthi Rao came to the city on Saturday from his native place Miryalaguda and was boarding at the Arya Vysa Bhavan. 

On Saturday night, he took the extreme step by committing suicide after bolting the doors from inside. 

The housekeeping staff knocked the doors for cleaning the room but there was no response from Maruthi Rao. 

The staff noticed through the window that the body was hanging from the ceiling and alerted police. 

In 2018, Maruthi Rao's daughter Amrutha married her lover, Pranay, who belonged to the Dalit community against her parents' wishes. 

When Amrutha was pregnant and the couple went to the hospital, Pranay was hacked to death by miscreants.

In the case, Maruthi Rao was Prime accused, for hiring the miscreants who killed his son-in-law. 

Following the murder case, Police arrested Rao along with Mohammed Asghar Ali and Mohammed Abdul Bari -- both of whom were acquitted in the killing of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya along with Subhash Sharma, the man who hacked Pranay to death and Congress leader Abdul Kareem. 

Maruthi Rao was detained under PD Act and he was released from jail a few months ago.

A week ago,  an unknown body of a male person was found at the car shed of Maruthi Rao in Miryalaguda. While police are investigating the case, Rao committed suicide. 

