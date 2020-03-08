Two postal department officials held in Hyderabad for burning undelivered letters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that almost sounds like fiction, Balanagar police on Saturday arrested two postal department employees and eight others who disposed off undelivered letters by setting them on fire.

According to the police, D Narasimha Reddy, K Prasad Kumar and Swetha worked at the post office at IDPL, Balanagar. The other accused work as Grameen Mail Delivery staff at the same place. During September 2019, they received a huge number of registered post envelopes and ordinary letters as well.

As they delivered all the registered post mail, they ignored the ordinary lot, due to which they were piling up. To clear the backlog, they hired a man named Bikshapathi to deliver the mail. But on seeing the huge volume, he refused and suggested that they burn them all. The lazy lot agreed.

Accordingly, the group took 15 bags of undelivered mail to Rampally village and set them on fire. Later, they gave him 14 more bags containing undelivered letters and Aadhaar cards, which he took to Keesara and burnt. Alerted by villagers, police rushed to the spot, put off the fire and recovered 12 bags which were not affected by the fire. Based on clues, police arrested them and sent them to remand.