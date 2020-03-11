Hyderabad doctor gets 6-month jail in sexual assault case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old homoeopathy doctor accused of sexually harassing a junior medico at Kushaiguda in 2017, was convicted by a court on Tuesday. The court sentenced Dr K Nagabushanam to six months of imprisonment and also directed him to pay a fine of `6,000 fine.

Nagabushanam was working for a private hospital, where the victim joined for her house surgency. At that time, when she was on night duty, Nagabushanam sexually harassed her in the ICU.A case was then registered and he was arrested by Kushaiguda police. Subsequently a chargesheet was filed and the case was put to trial in the XIX Additional Metropolitan Court at Malkajgiri.