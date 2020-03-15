STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Miscreants hurl liquor bottles at place of worship in Madannapet

Tension gripped locals in Madannapet police limits after a liquor bottle was found at the place of worship that was hurled by unknown miscreants early on Saturday. 

Published: 15th March 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension gripped locals in Madannapet police limits after a liquor bottle was found at the place of worship that was hurled by unknown miscreants early on Saturday.    

Police rushed to place on receiving information and took measures by removing the liquor bottles.

According to police, unknown persons threw a liquor bottle filled with petrol at the place of worship located at Boya Basti in Madannapet police limits. Police suspect that some persons might have plotted to create communal tension. 

“Based on the information given by the staff at the place of worship, we visited the place and took measures to prevent untoward incidents. When the locals came to the place for offering prayers, they noticed the liquor bottles and alerted the authority.  The situation is peaceful and footage of CCTVs were collected for verification in identifying the miscreants,” police said. 

Similarly, one Amir Khan lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police stating some miscreants posted objectionable content on social media abusing a section of people and hurting religious sentiments. 
The complaint has been referred to cyber crime police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp