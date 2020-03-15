Miscreants hurl liquor bottles at place of worship in Madannapet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension gripped locals in Madannapet police limits after a liquor bottle was found at the place of worship that was hurled by unknown miscreants early on Saturday.

Police rushed to place on receiving information and took measures by removing the liquor bottles.

According to police, unknown persons threw a liquor bottle filled with petrol at the place of worship located at Boya Basti in Madannapet police limits. Police suspect that some persons might have plotted to create communal tension.

“Based on the information given by the staff at the place of worship, we visited the place and took measures to prevent untoward incidents. When the locals came to the place for offering prayers, they noticed the liquor bottles and alerted the authority. The situation is peaceful and footage of CCTVs were collected for verification in identifying the miscreants,” police said.

Similarly, one Amir Khan lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police stating some miscreants posted objectionable content on social media abusing a section of people and hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint has been referred to cyber crime police.