Coronavirus: Stick to routine and sleep schedule to keep things in control

Focus on the things you can control like reducing your personal risk rather than things out of your control like community spread.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Wash your hands often with soap and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, observe good personal hygiene and avoid contact with people with possible symptoms and avoid travel to areas where coronavirus infection has been reported.

Representational image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “We’re all feeling anxious about the Coronavirus and concerned about isolation in the coming weeks. Just remember: Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation, Try to stay connected by keeping in touch with your friends and family. When connected don’t let the topic of corona dominate your conversations instead use humour, pleasant stories, life experiences etc”, says  Dr. Charan Teja Koganti, Consultant Psychiatrist, KIMS Hospital, Kondapur.

He says that one must avoid speculation as uncertainty can overwhelm you & fuel anxiety. To stay informed, Look up reputable sources on the outbreak (WHO, CDC) instead of WhatsApp forwards etc. Give breaks, mute & Limit your news consumption if you are feeling vulnerable. “Talk to your children. Minimise the fear and talk facts. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand. Create some structure and routine for them at home. Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Teach them proper hygiene & sanitation as they are in the high risk group.”                                                    
His other important advise is to try to anticipate distress especially if you have experienced trauma or a mental health problem in the past, or if you have a long-term physical health condition (cardiac illness, hypertension etc.) that makes you more vulnerable. Seek professional help if needed especially if you are already dealing with depression, anxiety disorders etc.    

Focus on the things you can control like reducing your personal risk rather than things out of your control like community spread. You may witness people around you panicking. On the other hand, you may experience those don’t seem concerned at all when a pandemic is on the rise, assured that it won’t affect them. Challenge and counter your anxious thoughts, the doctor advises.

