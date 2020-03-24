STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Not giving two hoots about lockdown in Hyderabad, people flood roads

People moving around unnecessarily were reprimanded by the police and around 4,000 people across the GHMC limits were issued challans.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy traffic at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday

Heavy traffic at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the first day of lockdown in Telangana on Monday, Hyderabadis did not show as much restraint as they did when Janata Curfew was observed. While the traffic on city’s roads was less than normal, the volume of traffic was considerable. Many were also seen hanging around in small groups in alleys and bylanes, though police were seen trying to dissuade them from doing so.

Social distancing was completely disregarded by the people at grocery, milk and butcher shops as well as at supermarkets which remained open as they have been exempted from being shut. Only a handful of supermarkets followed the concept of social distancing by limiting the number of people who could enter the shops.

After a silent lockdown on Sunday, the city returned to normal on Monday with noises of honking vehicles renting the air as people rushed to stores to buy essentials, while some moved around with no particular purpose. However, as the day passed, the police officials did their best to restrict vehicular movement in the city.

People moving around unnecessarily were reprimanded by the police and around 4,000 people across the GHMC limits were issued challans.

By evening, the city’s roads looked deserted like it was on Sunday as by afternoon, the State government released another GO which mandated that no movement of persons would be permitted apart from for medical emergencies, between 7 pm and 6 am.

While many were concerned regarding the lockdown and were stocking up on the essential commodities, all commercial establishments providing essential goods and services, including food supplies, fuel and LPG remained open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata Curfew Telangana lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station. (Photo| ANI)
Doctor explains: How can cancer patients keep coronavirus away?
Police officials warning people who were seen on the roads in Andhra. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh police pick up lathis to deal with curfew violators
Gallery
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp