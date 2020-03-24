Not giving two hoots about lockdown in Hyderabad, people flood roads

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: On the first day of lockdown in Telangana on Monday, Hyderabadis did not show as much restraint as they did when Janata Curfew was observed. While the traffic on city’s roads was less than normal, the volume of traffic was considerable. Many were also seen hanging around in small groups in alleys and bylanes, though police were seen trying to dissuade them from doing so.

Social distancing was completely disregarded by the people at grocery, milk and butcher shops as well as at supermarkets which remained open as they have been exempted from being shut. Only a handful of supermarkets followed the concept of social distancing by limiting the number of people who could enter the shops.

After a silent lockdown on Sunday, the city returned to normal on Monday with noises of honking vehicles renting the air as people rushed to stores to buy essentials, while some moved around with no particular purpose. However, as the day passed, the police officials did their best to restrict vehicular movement in the city.

People moving around unnecessarily were reprimanded by the police and around 4,000 people across the GHMC limits were issued challans.

By evening, the city’s roads looked deserted like it was on Sunday as by afternoon, the State government released another GO which mandated that no movement of persons would be permitted apart from for medical emergencies, between 7 pm and 6 am.

While many were concerned regarding the lockdown and were stocking up on the essential commodities, all commercial establishments providing essential goods and services, including food supplies, fuel and LPG remained open.