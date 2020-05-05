You can zoom from Borabanda to HiTec City soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new link road from Borabanda to Ayyappa Society near HiTec City which is under progress will be completed by this month-end. The road will benefit several people living in Borabanda, Motinagar and nearby areas to reach HiTec City in the shortest possible time without facing too much traffic.

As of now, citizens of Borabanda who wish to go to HiTec City have to take long routes via Yousufguda, Venkatagiri and Allapur areas. The other route is from Erragadda and Kukatpally road. The link road will reduce travel time by 25-30 minutes. Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and GHMC officials told Express that the road passes under high tension power lines.

The link road, which is about 840-metre long and 100-feet wide, is being laid at estimated of cost of `12 crore. A small culvert is being constructed at Sunnam Cheruvu lake so that the water in the lake is not disturbed. The State government proposes to take up 40 link and slip roads under four different packages. Officials say the new road would reduce traffic congestion on the Erragadda-Kukatpally road as well as on Venkatagiri, Yousufguda and Allapur roads.

Better connectivity

State government has identified 131 link and slip roads for development. These cover a length of 248 km

55 stretches with missing road links covering a distance of 126 km have been prioritised

40 link roads covering 75 km fall under Phase-1