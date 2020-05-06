STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Qutb Shahi tombs restoration going on at brisk pace

The report said that in 2019, plaster repairs using lime mortar, installation of stone inside the arcade area were done on the structure. 

Published: 06th May 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Qutb Shahi era tomb

Qutb Shahi era tombs at Shaikpet, Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The age-old Serai next to the Hamam, a part of the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, which is being preserved by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, will be reused as the new office for the State’s Department of Heritage and will also house an archive library for historic documents, said the 2019 Annual Report - Qutb Shahi Heritage Park released on Tuesday.

The report said that in 2019, plaster repairs using lime mortar, installation of stone inside the arcade area were done on the structure.  "A glass facade will cover the reconstructed arcade overlooking the internal courtyard and this space will be reused as the new office and an archive library for historic documents...,"the report said. 

The Aga Khan Trust is also working on the development of the Hamam forecourt , which would provide proper access to the Hamam Serai. Meanwhile, the tomb complex also has a secret passageway that connects it to Golconda Fort. It was discovered a few years ago.

"Tandur stones were laid on the ramp joining the western peripheral pathway in the south-west quadrant to the South Gate, which is linked with the historic pedestrian linkage to Golconda Fort outer fortification," it added.

Apart from that, the report also provided an update on the preservation of numerous mosques that dot the tomb complex. For instance on the mosque, southwest to the mausoleum of Mohammed Qutb Shah, 20th century cement layers are being removed to reveal the original appearance of the structure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aga Khan Trust Qutb Shahi Heritage Park Qutb Shahi tombs Qutb Shahi restoration
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp