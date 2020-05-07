Flight takes medicines from Hyderabad to Moscow amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time a commercial B777 Passenger to Cargo (P to C) flight from Russia landed at the Hyderabad International Airport to pick pharmaceuticals for Moscow.

This aircraft carried general pharmaceuticals (approximately 20 different types of medicines and vaccines) and took off with a full load of about 50 tonnes both in belly as well as fastened to the cargo-on-seats. This was a one-of-its-kind wide body 'P to C' Cargo flight movement for Hyderabad. At present, the service of Aeroflot freighter is limited to the COVID-19 lockdown period.

RGIA is planning to have a regular weekly frequency of this freighter, which will enable a direct connectivity of Hyderabad to Russia and other Commonwealth countries. CIS countries have a major demand for Pharmaceuticals and this freighter can open up a direct gateway to the CIS countries.