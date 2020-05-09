Get ready to jumpstart your vehicle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many vehicles may refuse to start or move when kept immobile for a long time due to dead battery, fuel pump leak, ignition issue, flat tires, etc. Since most vehicles in India have been parked in garages for over 40 days due to the extended nation-wide lockdown, maintaining them has become a challenging task for owners. In a bid to address this issue, Droom, an online automobile transactional marketplace, has launched a unique service Jumpstart – Autocare at your doorstep.

This service includes jump start of a vehicle along with tire maintenance, inspection of critical functions and oil and lube top-up. Besides the main jump start device packages user can avail many more add-on services including towing, gas fill, flat tyre repair, pressure water cleaning and full top-up of oil, lubricant, coolant etc. It is a doorstep service designed for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.