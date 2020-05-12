STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: 288 people stranded in USA, UAE land in Hyderabad, 179 from Kuala Lumpur reach Kochi

While 118 people returned from San Francisco in the US, the other 170 came from Abu Dhabi, sources at the GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Evacuation Flight from the US to Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: As many as 288 people stranded in the USA and UAE arrived at the international airport on board two Air India flights here on Monday as part of the off-shore evacuation drive of Indian Citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Air India flight AI 1617 from San Francisco via Mumbai landed in the morning while the AI 1920 at 8.50 pm, they said.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from aerobridge to arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal, the sources added.

All arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 people each.

Each passenger or crew member was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO) as per the directives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities.

After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance, they said.

Meanwhile, an Air-India Express flight carrying 178 Indian nationals, including five children and an infant, stranded in Dubai landed at the international airport here late Monday.

Another similar flight had brought to Kochi 179 Indian nationals, including two infants, from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday as part of the "Vande Bharat" mission of the government of India, an airport spokesman said.

The country has started repatriation of its citizens stranded in various countries, especially expatriates from Kerala in Gulf countries since last Friday and around 1,900 people have so far arrived in the state by air and sea.

