Tenants blame officials for fat electricity bills in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Some of the tenants in the city are complaining that they will have to pay for the energy which they have not consumed. It is after the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) allowed the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) to issue electricity bills to all its low-tension category consumers based on their previous year’s consumption.

“We always get a bill of below `1,000 but this month I was charged `3,000 based on usage by previous tenants. This is unfair and loot. When gas cylinder delivery personnel can deliver till our doorstep why can’t TSSPDCL officials come and take a reading,” Mouryan tweeted and tagged the TSSPDCL’s official handle.

Official reply

TSSPDCL in a reply said, “Kindly contact your area ERO (or) AE/Op number, which is mentioned in your electricity bill, for clarification.” Mouryan wrote, “I would like to know why no bill is being generated? Just an SMS was sent to my mobile number saying that I have to pay the prescribed bill.”