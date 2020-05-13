STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nurses: The unsung guardians of life

Everyone is scared of the virus. Everyone would rather stay home and feel safe. Yet, frontline warriors like nurses put duty before anything else.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses honoured at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad; (left) Residents of Partani Towers, Musheerabad, felicitate nurse Pallavi for her services on Nurses Day

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The International Nurses Day like any other celebratory day highlights the work area of nurses employed in hospitals, old age homes and other health care centres. But during this tough times of Covid-19 pandemic when the confirmed positive cases in India are 70,756 while 2,293 patients have died, it’s because of the efforts of medical doctors and nurses working tirelessly for long exhaustive hours that 22,455 people have recovered and have been sent back home. There’s already a dearth of enough PPEs and complaints on sanitation conditions in the hospitals which makes their job even more difficult, but despite that these unsung guardians of life go on.

What does life look like fighting at the frontlines dealing with patients sick with Coronavirus? How do they manage time for their loved ones? Says Lt. Lalita Thambi, chief of nursing, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, “We get less time for family and sometimes are completely out of touch for long hours. Each day we go into work with the intent of giving patients the best care we can in order for them to recover.” 
While this is highly commendable, how do they keep themselves motivated? She responds, “When patients are discharged, the smile behind the mask fills me with joy.” In the middle of grim environment it is quite hard for several of them to get motivation. But they go on.

No wonder then that there are many videos which have gone viral showing a little girl is blowing kisses to the nursing staff or the one in which the nurse is playing with a Covid-19 patient, who’s just a toddler. That’s how there have been more than 20 million tweets about nurses in the past two months. Shiny Cherian, nursing superintendent, Sunshine Hospitals, Secunderabad, says, “We are also scared of death, but continue doing our job. The patients get emotionally attached to us and we become family for them. It’s sharing the burden of pain and still going on.” Aneesh, who’s the ICU nurse head at the same hospital adds, “I don’t feel stressed as it’s my job to make sure that we are with the patients and give them complete treatment. We can’t run away from the situation.

What seems challenging is discarding the PPE that we wear which can be infected and can affect others.” Swarup Immaraju working as nursing superintendent and trainer at Pain Relief and Palliative Care Society, Kukatpally, has a little daughter, who misses him each time he spends more hours for the medical emergencies. He shares, “We are dealing with suspected cases and don’t treat them directly. But we have to be extra careful to make sure we don’t get infected.” At the same time he rues that neighbours don’t treat medical staff nicely who deal with Covid-19 cases as they fear infection.

Pallavi Korre, has been working at Osmania General Hospital working for the past 25 years. There have been ten cases over there. And it’s not just the medical support she along with other nurses provides, they offer psychological support as well. She shares, “We think about the patients’ health first, but do take our own precautions. Patients get emotional when they get healed or when they are tested negative. It’s satisfactory to see light on their faces.” Debra, DGM Nursing, KIMS sums up, “WHO declared 2020 as the year of nurse and this is what has happened. This year is a rare challenge. We are going on fighting this pandemic. Wearing hazmat suits all day is a tough task, but our team members don’t complain and continue saving lives. This is what our duty is.”  

Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress   @Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp