Air ambulance with mishap victim lands at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An air ambulance landed at the Hyderabad International Airport amid lockdown on Friday, carrying a 15-year-old boy from Visakhapatnam airport who was severely injured in a road accident and needed urgent medical attention. A doctor was also flown in along with them.

The boy, along with his father, was flown in the air ambulance by a private air service provider VSR Ventures Private Ltd.

It arrived around 6:50 pm and again left after an hour, ferrying three persons to Delhi. According to sources, the boy is the son of Vizianagaram YSRC leader M Srinivasa Rao.

The accident occurred at Dharmapuri near Vizianagaram, when the boy was riding a motorcycle along with his friend.