Hyderabad's Fatehnagar flyover to be widened to ease traffic

HYDERABAD: The narrow Fatehnagar flyover, which had been causing traffic snarls in the city, will be widened soon to accommodate two new lanes and service roads on both sides of it.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, extensively toured Sanathnagar on Friday.

Since the widening work would be taken up over a railway line, the traffic signals beside railway track would have to be shifted, the Minister said.

He discussed the shifting of cables and signals with officials of the HRDCL, chief engineer Vasantha, GHMC chief engineer and other officials on Friday. The Minister also inspected a grave yard in Sanathnagar, which is under renovation.

Punjagutta steel bridge work in progress

On the same day, Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan inspected the ongoing steel bridge work at Punjagutta. He said that vehicles would be permitted to ply by the end of this month.

The State had sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the construction of the steel bridge and road widening work to ease the traffic in the area.

The Mayor said that the road extension work was under progress and that he was monitoring the situation regularly, as instructed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.