Online lessons without hindrance: This made-for-smartphone app transcends classroom

HYDERABAD : Learning goes much beyond classroom lectures. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to digitise education is felt much more than ever.

Byndr, a learning management system, founded by Hyderabad entrepreneur Satish Nampally, provides teachers the ability to extend their guidance beyond the classroom.

Speaking to Express, Satish said: “The company was founded in 2015 when smartphones were the next big thing. We realised that Indian students might not have a computer or laptop at home, but they would surely use a smartphone.

"That is why we created a mobile, social learning platform through which students and teachers can remain connected.

"In fact, to help students have an uninterrupted learning process during the pandemic, Byndr has decided to provide their Enterprise Version free for educational institutions.”

The platform offers students opportunities to access study material anytime, sent private messages to teachers, join courses and others. Teachers can create assignments, track performance, and evaluate their students’ progress.

They can also maintain attendance reports and conduct group discussions. Jagadeesh, Chintaginjala, director of product growth at Byndr, said: “The number of users have doubled after the lockdown. We get frequent queries from teachers regarding our product, and I conduct a webinar every Wednesday to address those. We are coming up with two more products soon. Byndr Cafe is ourcommunication platform and through Byndr Guru teachers can take class completely online).

Byndr has been designed and developed with an emphasis on connectivity and mobile user experience. Our Android & iOS apps along with web app - are lightweight, ensuring that every user has access to educational resources inside and outside the classroom.” Headquatered at Arizona in the United States, Byndr has offices in Hyderabad and Pune.