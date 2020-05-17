STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 in Hyderabad apartment test positive for COVID-19 after attending birthday party

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad where a party among the residents of a community has triggered a cluster case.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A total of 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a single apartment located at Madannapet area over a period of one week. This was after a party was organised on the premises of the apartment where all the residents got together. All the 25 patients have been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

The residential building at
Madannapet where the
25 cases were reported

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad where a party among the residents of a community has triggered a cluster case.

Speaking to Express, a senior official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said, “All the 25 people did not test positive in a single day. Five members of a family living on the fifth floor of the apartment were symptomatic and went to King Koti Hospital to get tested about a week ago.

After they tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the officials contacted their primary contacts and tested them as well”.

The civic body official further said: “They were from two other floors of the apartment. After these primary contacts tested positive, a third set of people from the remaining floors were also tested, and a total of 25 people have tested positive so far. We got to know from the watchmen and other service providers in the apartment that a get-together had been organised recently”.

20 test positive in LB Nagar
In a similar case, over 20 people tested positive for Covid-19 after a shopkeeper at LB Nagar threw a birthday party for his friend from Vanasthalipuram. Around 37 medical teams were assigned to conduct a health survey of the entire area post the incident.

