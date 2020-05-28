Kindness bingo, anyone?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Short video platform Firework launched #sparkthejoy, a social impact campaign designed to address issues of mental health related to COVID19. The campaign is to encourage acts of kindness, spread the message of love and doing good that will spark positivity among people. Firework, which has 30-second videos, has witnessed user engagement doubling during the lockdown period.

This campaign was to engage the user and derive better mental health and positivity for users. CEO Sunil Nair, said “The campaign will see gamified programmes and challenges that will encourage people to do an act of good with the likes of kindness bingo. It will also have fitness challenges and milestones that can be taken up through the period.

The campaign will also see a panel of doctors who will create 30-second videos on remedies that can be taken up. In addition to this celebrated news personality Faye Dsouza will create ‘Good News with Faye’ meant to break the relentless chain of COVID19 news on media.