STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kindness bingo, anyone?

This campaign was to engage the user and derive better mental health and positivity for users.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A child smiles as he sits in a Shramik train at Nampally railway station on Saturday.

A child smiles as he sits in a Shramik train at Nampally railway station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Short video platform Firework launched #sparkthejoy, a social impact campaign designed to address issues of mental health related to COVID19. The campaign is to encourage acts of kindness, spread the message of love and doing good that will spark positivity among people. Firework, which has 30-second videos, has witnessed user engagement doubling during the lockdown period.

This campaign was to engage the user and derive better mental health and positivity for users. CEO Sunil Nair, said “The campaign will see gamified programmes and challenges that will encourage people to do an act of good with the likes of kindness bingo. It will also have fitness challenges and milestones that can be taken up through the period.

The campaign will also see a panel of doctors who will create 30-second videos on remedies that can be taken up. In addition to this celebrated news personality Faye Dsouza will create ‘Good News with Faye’ meant to break the relentless chain of COVID19 news on media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp