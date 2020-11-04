STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

380-metre skywalk to come up in one of Hyderabad's busiest suburbs at cost of Rs 34 crore

The site for the proposed skywalk abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Flyover in Mehdipatnam. The project includes an elevated pedestrian corridor and commercial building.

Published: 04th November 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

The proposed design of the skywalk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is soon going to build a 380-metre skywalk with a pedestrian corridor and commercial complex at one of the busiest suburbs in the city -- Mehdipatnam.

According to HMDA, "The design approach considered the two local roads – Asif Nagar Road and Gudi Malkapur Road (that branch out from the Inner Ring Road).The aim was to provide pedestrian connectivity from the Military Area Side towards the commercial and residential areas that exist near these local roads. Two points of interest were identified – the bus terminal area and the oval junction area. The vertical connectivity towards the boardwalk will be introduced through a glass enclosure which consists of a staircase and lift."

The project is estimated to cost Rs 34.28 crore. This skywalk or boardwalk will help pedestrians move across the road without inconvenience. The project includes an elevated pedestrian corridor and commercial building including 15 elevator lifts.

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday: “Mehdipatnam finally gets pedestrian skywalk (to cross over one most congested roads) & - 500 mtrs steel skyway plus 16 lifts including two in Rythu Bazaar,” In his tweet, he also informed that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has approved detailed designs.

As part of this project, bus shelters will also get redesigned.

The site for the proposed skywalk abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Flyover. It has an overall travel length of 380 metres which includes above ground retail activity. A series of bus stops on the military side and a bus terminal on the commercial side bring in a lot of pedestrian flow into the space. People crossing either side of the inner ring road face risk of accidents due to the heavy vehicular traffic in the area.

With this project, hawkers who have encroached the bus bay under PVNR Expressway would be removed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Mehdipatnam Skywalk HMDA
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp