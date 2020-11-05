An app to make e-learning easier

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : With the emergence of various virtual learning management systems, education is no longer confined to classrooms or online class sessions. Gachibowli- based company, mPowerO, connects teachers and students through a platform in order to provide seamless learning. Through their app, a teacher can create and upload content, track the progress of students and grade exams.

Speaking to Express, the CEO of the company, Jerold Chagas Pereira, said: “The platform has been developed by the company SkillPro, which has been in the training space since 2008. At that time, the company used to provide skill-based and livelihood training to the youth.

The shift to cloud-based storage changed the way training is delivered. mPowerO was launched in 2016, which helps sharing of content and knowledge in various industries including education.” The company follows a B2B model in which schools are approached to buy the product. Speaking about its features, Jerold added: “We customise our product for every school.

The school can share its content among its students via the platform without the fear of any Intellectual Property violation. There are securi ty measures in place which protects the privacy of the student sand teachers .Through it, students can access study material anytime.

In case a child is not performing well in some area, the teachers and parents can interact on the platform to find a solution. Till now, we have touched the lives of around 3,00,000 user s di rec t ly or indirectly”. Teachers can upload content on mPowerO using various multi-media tools. It saw a surge in users after the the Covid-19 pandemic hit, as most schools realised that they had to invest in digital learning.

The platform is helping academic publishers too to go online with their content. The company was founded by Ananth Rao, who is the chairman now. He is a serial entrep reneur with more than 20 years experience in running companies.

