STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Would you donate for a movie on housewives?

The film tells the story of women that lie at the heart of most Indian households — the housewives. At the core of this film lies the invisible emotional and physical struggle of every housewife.

Published: 05th November 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A filmmaker from Hyderabad has started a fundraiser for a short drama fiction called ‘Rimi’. Nischhal Sharma, a student of MetFilm School in London, has asked people to help her make the movie which has a budget of Rs 4,35,000.

The film tells the story of women that lie at the heart of most Indian households — the housewives. At the core of this film lies the invisible emotional and physical struggle of every housewife. “Our protagonist, Rimi, is one such housewife caught in the roles of a mother and wife, caged in the mundanity of everyday life.

She finds herself at crossroads when on a rainy day, life takes a turn,” says Nischhal in the fundraising video. Explaining how the idea came to her, she adds: “The idea of the film came naturally to me as it’s something we have seen our mothers do their entire lives.

We have seen them prioritise their family over their own self. We have seen them give up their dreams because there was a child and house to look after. We have seen the compromising and sacrificing in things big and small, and we have seen everyone expecting them to do just that. It is not just our mothers. We all know women like these.

We have met them, lived with them and maybe, taken them for granted.” “With this film, we want to show housewives for what they truly are — women with dreams and desires. We want to show that before being mothers or wives, these women were independent individuals, who if it was not for the structure of our society, might be living their lives differently, in their own ways.  

Housewives in both films and real life often go unnoticed. Most films in the past have depicted them as loving mothers or sacrificing wives or as superheroes saving the day. But we want to change this. And it is important that we do it,” says the director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp