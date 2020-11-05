Would you donate for a movie on housewives?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A filmmaker from Hyderabad has started a fundraiser for a short drama fiction called ‘Rimi’. Nischhal Sharma, a student of MetFilm School in London, has asked people to help her make the movie which has a budget of Rs 4,35,000.

The film tells the story of women that lie at the heart of most Indian households — the housewives. At the core of this film lies the invisible emotional and physical struggle of every housewife. “Our protagonist, Rimi, is one such housewife caught in the roles of a mother and wife, caged in the mundanity of everyday life.

She finds herself at crossroads when on a rainy day, life takes a turn,” says Nischhal in the fundraising video. Explaining how the idea came to her, she adds: “The idea of the film came naturally to me as it’s something we have seen our mothers do their entire lives.

We have seen them prioritise their family over their own self. We have seen them give up their dreams because there was a child and house to look after. We have seen the compromising and sacrificing in things big and small, and we have seen everyone expecting them to do just that. It is not just our mothers. We all know women like these.

We have met them, lived with them and maybe, taken them for granted.” “With this film, we want to show housewives for what they truly are — women with dreams and desires. We want to show that before being mothers or wives, these women were independent individuals, who if it was not for the structure of our society, might be living their lives differently, in their own ways.

Housewives in both films and real life often go unnoticed. Most films in the past have depicted them as loving mothers or sacrificing wives or as superheroes saving the day. But we want to change this. And it is important that we do it,” says the director.