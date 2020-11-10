Waste-to-energy plant to be opened at Jawaharnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A waste-to-energy (WTE) thermal power plant project with a capacity to generate 19.8 MW at Jawaharnagar, that uses state-of-the-art technology, would be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.The plant will be able to generate 19.8 MW in the beginning.

The facility will reduce the burden on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is grappling to find ways to dispose the increasing quantities of waste being generated in Greater Hyderabad.

The power plant will ensure effective disposal, management and utilisation of solid waste in the twin cities by using garbage to generate power.

In the next two years, WTE plant that can generate 28 MW will come up in Jawaharnagar. About 6.50 million units of power was generated until last month by using 20,000 tonnes of waste.