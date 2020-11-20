STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS Corporator will be Hyderabad Mayor: KT Rama Rao

The TRS working president further said the party will suppress anyone with an iron hand, who tries to create communal tension in Hyderabad and damage the city's image.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A flexi hoarding at Nampally asks people to vote for the TRS in the upcoming GHMC election

A flexi hoarding at Nampally asks people to vote for the TRS in the upcoming GHMC election | Vinay Madapu

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will not let the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have the Hyderabad Mayor post, but one of pink party’s corporators will assume the office after the GHMC election, asserted TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Press Club here, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS will win the GHMC polls hands down.  Asked about the rumours regarding the TRS leaving the Mayor’s post to the MIM in case of a fractured mandate, he said: “TRS has no alliance with the MIM in the GHMC poll. We will contest in all 150 divisions. Last time, TRS won five divisions in the Old City. This time, we will defeat MIM candidates and win at least 10 divisions in the Old City. A woman TRS Corporator will be made Mayor.” This time, the Hyderabad Mayor post has been reserved for a woman (general). Enumerating the development works taken up by the TRS government in Hyderabad in the last six years, Rama Rao asked the voters to chose between “divisive” and “decisive” politics.

“Some people are talking about Indo-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim and other issues in the GHMC poll. I want them to talk on local issues,” Rama Rao said. He wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to tell the people if they would bring a Rs 1 lakh-crore package to Hyderabad from the Central government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about ‘vocal for local’. TRS is a (galli) local party and BJP is a Delhi party. TRS can only develop Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said and urged the BJP leaders not to resort to “silly” politics.

The TRS working president further said the party will suppress anyone with an iron hand, who tries to create communal tension in Hyderabad and damage the city’s image. “We will not tolerate anyone who resorts to bomb blasts or communal tensions in the city,” he said. Rama Rao went on to say that the TRS is not a ‘B’ team of either the Congress or the BJP, as alleged by the Opposition. “We are the ‘A’ team of Telangana,” he said. To a question, he said he is not aspiring for big posts (read as Chief Minister). “I am happy with my current position,” he said. 

New GHMC Act in Jan-Feb

Rama Rao said the government will bring in the new GHMC Act either in January or February to demolish illegal constructions on nalas. “We will discuss this with legal experts, bring in the new Act and demolish illegal structures without giving notices,” he said. Stating that development works worth over Rs 67,000 crore were taken up in the GHMC limits in the last six years and some are underway, Rama Rao requested voters to support the TRS for the works to continue. 

TRS 2nd candidate list out

The TRS released its second list of candidates for the GHMC poll, comprising 25 names, on Thursday. With this, the party has announced candidates for 125 divisions of the 150. It has dropped 11 sitting corporators and fielded new faces. In the Begum Bazar division, which is held by the BJP, it fielded Rajasthani Brahmin Pooja Vyas Bilal. In Vivekananda Nagar Colony, it replaced sitting corporator Lakshmi Bai with Madhavaram Roja Rangarao.

