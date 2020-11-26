For neglected Shaikpet citizens, NOTA is best option

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: Colonies nestled by the posh Jubilee Hills locality, which come under Shaikpet area, have remained totally neglected in the past six years. The civic issues in the area have worsened over time. Residents of many colonies like Virat Nagar, MG Nagar, Adithya Nagar, Surya Nagar and Teja Nagar in Shaikpet, agitated over the lack of development, have decided to select the NOTA option.

Several roads are in bad shape, while construction waste lies along inner streets, main roads and around the Hakimpet Kunta lake. There is a dire need of a storm water drainage system to prevent flooding from the uphill areas of Jubilee Hills area.

“We don’t need development. All we need is cleaner nalas and proper roads. After the general elections, not a single promise was fulfilled, and neither did a single politician come to our streets. The area is full of mosquitoes, and a stench prevails here,” said G Nagamani, a resident of MG Colony, Shaikpet. “Why should we vote for anyone?” she asked.

“It’s not the politicians. It’s the government which is biased over development of the area. We pay nearly as much tax as the residents of Jubilee Hills. We come under the same constituency, but we are totally ignored,” president of Sakina Foundation and Surya Nagar resident Asif Hussain Sohail said.

“There is widespread development in Jubilee Hills. But one simply has to cross Film Nagar, and one would see the filthiest suburbs in the city. For this reason, we have begun a campaign and are appealing to voters to pick NOTA. We will vote, but boycott politicians,” he added.

M Sudheer, a resident of Virat Nagar, Shaikpet, said, “The pipeline and drainage work too needs to be done. We have been requesting the government to repair the roads and the drainage system, but no steps have been initiated towards it. Forget about development, these are basic amenities that the government is bound to provide.”

