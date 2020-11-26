Hyderabad citizens demand one system for road repairs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With roads in GHMC under jurisdiction of multiple agencies, citizens note that in this elections, the parties must focus on forming a common grievance redressal system for road repairs.

For instance, several roads in the West Zone, which were brought under GHMC limits only recently, are managed by the radial roads wing under the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, making it tough for citizens to follow up on their repairs. Unlike GHMC, HRDCL and R&B have a less proactive road repair mechanism, making it tough for even corporators to handle such issues.

“In Nallagandla, the main road comes under the R&B department, while the internal roads are under GHMC. While GHMC did some patchwork ahead of elections, the status of R&B roads is still not known,” said a member of Nallagandla RWA. They note that getting a redressal from R&B is tough as the authorities are inaccessible, unlike GHMC authorities. Activist Vinay Vangala noted that with GHMC handing over some of the roads to third party agencies, get the repairs done has become harder.

Vangala further said that as offices of these agencies are in different parts of the city, it becomes difficult for corporators to submit representations and get the work done.

Meanwhile, for residents of the North-East zone as well as from where the area is split between GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), similar issues persist, with road owning agencies being split between GHMC and Central government-run SCB.