STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Feathery foreign friends to come soon

The heavy rains in October made the lakes in Hyderabad overflow thus driving migratory birds to other regions.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Several migratory birds would fly from freezing zones of Russia, Canada, Scandinavia, and Northern China to warmer locations in Asia.

Several migratory birds would fly from freezing zones of Russia, Canada, Scandinavia, and Northern China to warmer locations in Asia.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s a nip in the air and bird-watching or birding which used to be quite an enjoyable activity of the denizens in Hyderabad especially because several migratory birds would fly from freezing zones of Russia, Canada, Scandinavia, and Northern China to warmer locations in Asia. The lakes of Hyderabad (Osman Sagar, Ameenpur Lake, Gandipet Lake among others) attracted them with enough food and vegetation, but they have moved to other regions further down South given the rains in October have made the water bodies in the city overflow with water. So, this year no Flamingos, Rosy Pastors, Comb Duck, Small Pratincole and Pinktails are to be sighted in these popular locations. But this hasn’t stopped the bird lovers from pursuing their favourite winter activity. Many have taken their binoculars and other equipment to watch the resident grassland birds in different forest areas and near lesser-known water bodies.

Disappointed

Since this time of the year, the water bodies do not have the shallow water level, people are going in a group of two or three for the birding. Says M Shafat Ullah, the erstwhile Secretary of Deccan Birders (DB), “Earlier we used to go in a group of at least once in a month but the ‘new normal’, due to the pandemic, has stopped that activity of ours. We are unofficially planning to go with a very small group of not more than four people. The other day, we went to the Manjeera Lake, Sangareddy and much to our dismay all the vegetation important for the migratory birds were submerged under the water.”

Some hop

However, many birders argue that one has to go and find different shorelines of the lakes and travel to other areas where there are lesser-known ponds. Says Srikanth Bhamidipati a keen birdwatcher for the past 15 years and an IT professional, “True, there are no shorelines for the birds to stop, but when the waters start receding, we can see the birds again. We have been seeing ducks regularly - wigeon, common pochard, gadwall which are migratory ones from Central Europe. Local migratory birds like green-winged teal, pelicans, bar-headed geese can be spotted in the far side of Osman Sagar. As of now, I have spotted only one peregrine falcon.” He goes to Osman Sagar, Ananthagiri Hills, Manjeera Lake, and Uma Maheshwaram to spot birds. He adds, “I always look for small lakes. That’s how I spotted Redheaded and Black-headed Bunting, both local and international.  While driving we saw waders in a village.” Any suggestions for those who have started birdwatching during this time?  “At Nizamabad, on the shores of the lakes birds can be seen. One just has to have a keen eye and the approach to locate.”

Surekha Aitabathula secretary DB says, “The migratory birds arrive between November and January and sometimes even during February. We stopped birdwatching field trips in March itself as we didn’t want to take a risk. No outdoor official birding trips for our members as of now. Once the water recedes we will get to the migratory species as they feed at the shores.

Clicking the birds

Many birdwatchers are passionate photographers. It’s not easy to photograph the birds always as many get disturbed with the use of cameras. Moreover, too many equipment items frighten the birds. Says Venugopal a birdwatcher and an engineer, “SLRs are great for clicking the pictures of the birds. Entry-level and mid-level cameras are best. One can choose a Nikon or a Canon; 300 mm zoom is fine.” 

Books for birdwatching

There are many books available in the market on birds, their species, habitats, features and other details. Birdwatcher and blogger Humayun Taher, who has been into birdwatching for the past 34 years suggests, “I recommend ‘The Book of Indian Bird written some 50 years ago. It comes quite handy. Another one that I think of is ‘Field Guide to the Birds of the Indian Sub-continent’. These books provide an insight into their behavioural study.” Other books that can be useful are Kingbird Highway written by Sandy Komito which is a compilation of 745 bird species found in the world. Another popular book is ‘Birds of Heaven: Travels With Cranes’ authored by nature writer, Peter Matthiessen. Those looking for information only on migratory birds can buy ‘Living on the Wind’ written by Scott Weidensaul, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Portals for birdwatching

There are plenty of portals that provide you with each and every detail necessary for bird watching. For example, there is allaboutbirds.org, birdwatching.com, birdlifecyprus.com etc. Says Azam Khan another bird watcher, “With regular visits and a keen interest one can start differentiating between two species. Of course, it takes time. There is a website named ebird.org that can show you the exact pictures of birds that you want to see. For example, if you type ‘show me bird the size of a mynah’ or ‘bird with water-green feathers’, the website shows exactly those images.” There are many apps like BirdGenie, Audubon Birds, iBird Pro, National Geographic Birds, Peterson Birds, Sibley eGuide to Birds and Merlin are some of the latest smartphone apps to identify bird calls and help in digital field guides as well for birdwatchers. 

Did you know?

Birdwatching was not common 50 years ago and Salim Ali, known as the birdman of India, did a survey of birds in 1935 by a grant given by Nizam. Now, there are around 650 birdwatchers in the city. The main birdwatching organisation is Deccan Birders previously known as the Birdwatchers Society of Andhra Pradesh (BSAP). Some members of the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC) also go for birding. Birding Pals is another new birding club in the city.  Gandipet till the last year was the hot-spot for the birdwatchers because some algae, that these birds survive on, is found in the water body. 

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress .com @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bird watching Hyderabad Osman Sagar Flamingos
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp