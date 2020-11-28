Hyderabad airport first in country to get IoT-enabled ‘smart trolleys’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad international airport has become the first airport in the country to have ‘IoT enabled Smart Trolleys’, which will help to track and maintain the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in real time, across the airport.

The airport has deployed the Long Range Internet of Things (IoT) platform for the Airport Baggage Trolley Project and has enabled its entire fleet of 3,000 baggage trolleys with IoT technology.

A press release issued by GHIAL on Friday stated that with this technology in place, there would be substantial reduction in waiting time for baggage trolleys and will ensure availability of sufficient number of trolleys.