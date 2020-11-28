STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man selling drugs using delivery apps held in Hyderbad

Police said Laxmipathi got habituated to consuming ganja and got in touch with drug peddlers at Vizag agency area.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering dropout turned drug peddler who was using package delivery apps like Dunzo, Porter, Uber and Swiggy to supply drugs to users was arrested by the Rachakonda Special Operations Sleuths on Friday. The police seized two litres of hashish oil from the accused, Veerapalli Laxmipathi, from Sangareddy district.

Police said Laxmipathi got habituated to consuming ganja and got in touch with drug peddlers at Vizag agency area. With their support, he started procuring and supplying ganja to customers. He came to know about the high demand for hashish oil, and that it can be sold at Rs 1 lakh per litre. 

He started procuring the oil from Vizag agency areas, and supplied it to users by diluting it with IsoPropyl Alcohol. He packed it in pouches of 10 ml and sold them for Rs 3,000 each. He was also delivering hashish oil and ganja packed in small boxes by the above-mentioned package delivery apps. 
Based on a tip off, sleuths nabbed Laxmipathi at Hayathnagar on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delivery app drugs Hyderabad
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp