Man selling drugs using delivery apps held in Hyderbad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering dropout turned drug peddler who was using package delivery apps like Dunzo, Porter, Uber and Swiggy to supply drugs to users was arrested by the Rachakonda Special Operations Sleuths on Friday. The police seized two litres of hashish oil from the accused, Veerapalli Laxmipathi, from Sangareddy district.

Police said Laxmipathi got habituated to consuming ganja and got in touch with drug peddlers at Vizag agency area. With their support, he started procuring and supplying ganja to customers. He came to know about the high demand for hashish oil, and that it can be sold at Rs 1 lakh per litre.

He started procuring the oil from Vizag agency areas, and supplied it to users by diluting it with IsoPropyl Alcohol. He packed it in pouches of 10 ml and sold them for Rs 3,000 each. He was also delivering hashish oil and ganja packed in small boxes by the above-mentioned package delivery apps.

Based on a tip off, sleuths nabbed Laxmipathi at Hayathnagar on Friday.