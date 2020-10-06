Sonu on a pencil tip

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi micro artist Dheeraj Kolla has made a miniature carving on pencil lead for actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood with his name engraved on it. Carved on graphite inside pencil, Dheeraj presented it to the actor on September 30 at Ramoji Film City.

Dheeraj, 25, who is passionate about pencil carving says, “Sonu Sood took the initiative during the difficult months of the lockdown and helped all who reached out to him. This is my gratitude to him with a small gesture of my art.” An artist, marketer and MD at Naavigo, a branding and event company, it took the famed micro-artist two hours to make this art which is 0.3 mm in height and 1.5 cm in length.

How did Sonu Sood react at this art work? Dheeraj feeling thrilled shares: “He was surprised to see the miniature sculpting of his name on a pencil tip which is so brittle. He liked it and appreciated it. He even asked me how I made it.”

Dheeraj’s journey with art started in 2016. He has made over 2,100 micro-sculptures. He wants to build an organisation that will bring individual artists together in one umbrella in the city.