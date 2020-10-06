STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sonu on a pencil tip

An artist, marketer and MD at Naavigo, a branding and event company, it took the famed micro-artist two hours to make this art which is 0.3 mm in height and 1.5 cm in length.

Published: 06th October 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi micro artist Dheeraj Kolla has made a miniature carving on pencil lead for actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood with his name engraved on it. Carved on graphite inside pencil, Dheeraj presented it to the actor on September 30 at Ramoji Film City.

Dheeraj, 25, who is passionate about pencil carving says, “Sonu Sood took the initiative during the difficult months of the lockdown and helped all who reached out to him. This is my gratitude to him with a small gesture of my art.” An artist, marketer and MD at Naavigo, a branding and event company, it took the famed micro-artist two hours to make this art which is 0.3 mm in height and 1.5 cm in length.

How did Sonu Sood react at this art work? Dheeraj feeling thrilled shares: “He was surprised to see the miniature sculpting of his name on a pencil tip which is so brittle. He liked it and appreciated it. He even asked me how I made it.”

Dheeraj’s journey with art started in 2016. He has made over 2,100 micro-sculptures. He wants to build an organisation that will bring individual artists together in one umbrella in the city.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp