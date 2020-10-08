Agencies told to complete pending CRMP works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued memos to the agencies taking up Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) to complete recarpeting of roads as per the deadline.

The CRMP agencies were told to recarpet of 331 km of BT roads in the first year, but, so far only 294 km work has been completed. Officials directed the agencies to complete the pending works in one month. If the agencies fail to achieve the targets, GHMC will impose penalties and initiate necessary action for non-performance as per the agreement. The agencies have been told to immediately attend to cross cuttings on CRMP roads, approach roads to CRMP roads, and match the existing levels of CRMP roads.