Leisure & a long ORR drive

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Hyderabadis who love taking long drives and often use the Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations, travel is set to become more comfortable. The Telangana government is gearing up to provide wayside leisure facilities for people driving on the 158-km, eight-lane expressway. If people travelling in their vehicles on the ORR earlier hesitated because of lack of amenities on the route, they can relax now.

Eight of the 19 interchanges will have multi-fuel stations (petrol, diesel, CNG, battery charging etc). Food courts, restaurants, local handicraft outlets, grocery and medical shops, car, truck and bus parking facilities, vehicle service centres, inter-city bus terminals, washrooms, offices, amusement and recreation facilities will also be developed on a Public Private Partnership mode by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

The proposed interchanges (entry and exit nodes of the ORR) include Medchal, Patancheru, Ghatkesar, Shameerpet, Pedda Amberpet, Bonguluru, Narsingi and Telangana State Police Academy Junction (TSPA). HGCL officials told Express that these amenities are being developed as per the instructions of the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

A detailed site analysis will be undertaken at these eight interchanges for establishing fuel station cum wayside amenities without disturbing the flow of traffic. Transaction advisory firms have been invited to send their proposals to work out the logistics in the most suitable manner. The proposal should study the connectivity and circulation aspects for each of the interchanges. At no point should traffic on the Highways or entry-exit points of the ORR be affected, the HMDA has instructed. Similar development will initiated at other interchanges in phases.