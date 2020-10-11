STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain gardens keep nalas clean

This alternative environmental network would make space for lush green open spaces amid the chocked urban agglomeration.

As the rain garden project underneath Begumpet flyover nears completion, the HMDA has taken up nine similar projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Try imagining a ‘nala’ or a ‘drain’, which is not an eyesore or stenchy, but a pleasant element in a city’s landscape. Can’t? Fret not, this is soon going to be reality in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is readying three ‘Rain Gardens’ at Malakpet, Khairatabad and Attapur to restore, conserve and regenerate the environment of storm water drains (open nalas).

In short, driving or walking past these nalas would no longer make you cringe, as they will not raise a stench, nor will they be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The rain garden at Attapur is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 32 lakh, Khairatabad Rs 18  lakh and Malakpet Rs 25 lakh.

These would help mitigate pollution, improve health and hygiene, and reduce spending on desilting and wastewater treatments. This alternative environmental network would make space for lush green open spaces amid the chocked urban agglomeration.

One such rain garden is already being developed as a pilot project under the Begumpet flyover, at the intersection of the Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas. HMDA officials told Express that these gardens address key factors such as storm water management by strengthening the soft edges of the embankment and ensuring smooth water flow.  

Another attractive alternative to wastewater management is developing wetlands. This involves clearing the area of debris. The revetment areas are being linearly bordered by wetland plantation. Shrubs are planted on one side of the road and avenue plantations on the other. All these would come up in an environment-friendly manner without any concrete structures. Another 10 such rain gardens will be developed in different parts of Hyderabad shortly, the officials said.

Stench-free drains to be a reality in Hyd soon
The rain garden is being created by the HMDA to ensure more natural flow of storm-water and to allow it to soak into the ground. Plant species like vetiver typha latifolia, canna, cyperus alterniforus and ipomea carnea  have been planted to improve the water quality

