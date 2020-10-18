Hyderabad: NIA chargesheets 12 for trafficking Bangladeshi women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NIA (National Investigation Agency) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an international human trafficking racket operating from Hyderabad.

The NIA move came after a human trafficking case was registered at Pahadishareef police station of Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts.

Pahadishareef police had in September 2019, arrested 10 persons from two brothels at Jalpally and Mahmood colony of Balapur. The cops rescued four Bangladeshi women and seized several digital devices, fake identity documents, and other incriminating material.

Based on this, NIA registered a fresh case in December 2019 and started an investigation.

The investigation by NIA established that the arrested accused were all associates of Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh who trafficked young girls from Bangladesh to India.

Dhali was earlier arrested by NIA in another case of human trafficking. There were also money transfers between Dhali and Shaik as commission paid to the former. Dhali and the other 10 arrested accused had illegally entered India in the 1980s and established a prostitution racket along with one Yusuf Khan and his wife Bithi Begum in various parts of India.

The investigation further revealed that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy along with their associates in Bangladesh to look for Bangladeshi girls in the age group of 19-25 years and traffick them to India by crossing the Sonai river and via Kolkata. Then the girls would be taken to various places including Mumbai and Hyderabad. These girls have been lured with the promise of lucrative jobs and a better quality of life in India. They are also provided fake Indian identity documents and are eventually forced into prostitution.

While the rescued girls are lodged at shelter homes in the city, the arrested accused are in judicial custody.

The other accused named in the chargesheet are Asad Hasan and Shareeful Shaik of Maharashtra, Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd Abdullah Munshi, and Mohd Ayub Shaik of Bangladesh.