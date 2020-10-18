STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: NIA chargesheets 12 for trafficking Bangladeshi women

The NIA move came after a human trafficking case was registered at Pahadishareef police station of Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NIA (National Investigation Agency) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an international human trafficking racket operating from Hyderabad. 

The NIA move came after a human trafficking case was registered at Pahadishareef police station of Rachakonda commissionerate on the city outskirts.

Pahadishareef police had in September 2019, arrested 10 persons from two brothels at Jalpally and Mahmood colony of Balapur. The cops rescued four Bangladeshi women and seized several digital devices, fake identity documents, and other incriminating material. 

Based on this, NIA registered a fresh case in December 2019 and started an investigation. 

The investigation by NIA established that the arrested accused were all associates of Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh who trafficked young girls from Bangladesh to India. 

Dhali was earlier arrested by NIA in another case of human trafficking. There were also money transfers between Dhali and Shaik as commission paid to the former. Dhali and the other 10 arrested accused had illegally entered India in the 1980s and established a prostitution racket along with one Yusuf Khan and his wife Bithi Begum in various parts of India. 

The investigation further revealed that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy along with their associates in Bangladesh to look for Bangladeshi girls in the age group of 19-25 years and traffick them to India by crossing the Sonai river and via Kolkata. Then the girls would be taken to various places including Mumbai and Hyderabad. These girls have been lured with the promise of lucrative jobs and a better quality of life in India. They are also provided fake Indian identity documents and are eventually forced into prostitution.   

While the rescued girls are lodged at shelter homes in the city, the arrested accused are in judicial custody.

The other accused named in the chargesheet are Asad Hasan and Shareeful Shaik of Maharashtra, Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd Abdullah Munshi, and Mohd Ayub Shaik of Bangladesh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human trafficking Bangaldeshi women prostitution illegal Bangladeshis NIA
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp