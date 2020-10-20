Alternative healthcare at the click of a mouse

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: With the tagline ‘get well naturally’, Docco360 is a Hyderabad-based startup that brings homeopathic, ayurvedic and nutrition consultations on one platform. “We want to reach out to people who understand holistic healthcare.

Many realise that allopathy medicines come with a host of side-effects, and want to try out other disciplines which do not harm the body,” said Srikanth Nampally, the co-founder of the platform.The startup, which was launched 18 months ago, has 30 doctors and dietitians on board.

The founders believe that the ease of online consultation saves patients the many hassles of physical appointments. “I used to see people from across the country coming to Hyderabad for treatment.

It involved not only a lot of expenses, but also other inconveniences like finding accommodation and company. Through a digital platform, a patient can consult any doctor in the country right from his home,” said Srikanth.

The other co-founders of the app are Sreenath Nampally and Raghu Gandluri. With their experience in marketing, business administration and computer science, the founders wanted to build a platform that provides holistic healthcare to consumers.

Before launching, the platform carried out 600 test appointments. The team also held village camps in which a facilitator helped patients avail free consultations and medicines.”With the Covid-19 pandemic, people are concerned about immunity. Our doctors and nutritionists guide patients towards natural ways of strengthening immunity. Since an increasing number of people are now health-conscious, they want to consult professionals about forming the right dietary habits,” added Srikanth.

