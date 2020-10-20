STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Alternative healthcare at the click of a mouse

With the tagline ‘get well naturally’, Docco360 is a Hyderabad-based startup that brings homeopathic health solutions just at the touch of a button

Published: 20th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the tagline ‘get well naturally’, Docco360 is a Hyderabad-based startup that brings homeopathic, ayurvedic and nutrition consultations on one platform. “We want to reach out to people who understand holistic healthcare. 

Many realise that allopathy medicines come with a host of side-effects, and want to try out other disciplines which do not harm the body,” said Srikanth Nampally, the co-founder of the platform.The startup, which was launched 18 months ago, has 30 doctors and dietitians  on board. 

The founders believe that the ease of online consultation saves patients the many hassles of physical appointments. “I used to see people from across the country coming to Hyderabad for treatment. 
It involved not only a lot of expenses, but also other inconveniences like finding accommodation and company. Through a digital platform, a patient can consult any doctor in the country right from his home,” said Srikanth. 

The other co-founders of the app are Sreenath Nampally and Raghu Gandluri. With their experience in marketing, business administration and computer science, the founders wanted to build a platform that provides holistic healthcare to consumers. 

Before launching, the platform carried out 600 test appointments. The team also held village camps in which a facilitator helped patients avail free consultations and medicines.”With the Covid-19 pandemic, people are concerned about immunity. Our doctors and nutritionists guide patients towards natural ways of strengthening immunity. Since an increasing number of people are now health-conscious, they want to consult professionals about forming the right dietary habits,” added Srikanth.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
 @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp