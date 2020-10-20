STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Floodwater stalls repair of 139 transformers 

 As the floodwater hasn’t receded in many areas of the city, the TSSPDCL has not been able to repair 139 distribution transformers.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:15 AM

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the floodwater hasn’t receded in many areas of the city, the TSSPDCL has not been able to repair 139 distribution transformers. The TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy inspected several flood-hit colonies in Hyderabad on Monday, and supervised power restoration works. 

While 42 electric poles and 20 transformers were damaged in Hafiz Baba Nagar, and 22 electric poles and seven transformers stopped functioning in Nadeem Colony. “Only when the floodwater recedes completely can we restore power supply in these areas,” the CMD said. In the remaining areas, the officials are working in shifts to restore power supply, he added. 

Taking into account the heavy rain warning issued by the IMD for the next two days, the TSSPDCL has deployed 189 section disaster management teams, which would work round the clock. Around 25 trained personnel are posted in each team. The CMD said that the Discom was taking precautions to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the city. Raghuma Reddy made it clear that the repairs to the damaged electric equipment were taken up with the Discom’s funds.

Floodwater TSSPDCL
Comments

