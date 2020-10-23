'Hyderabad is third most impacted city in terms of income due to COVID', reveals survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is the third most impacted city among the top six metros by the Covid pandemic in terms of loss of income and loan repayment capacity.

It is followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, says a consumer insight report by Paisabazaar.

The survey titled 'Dealing with Debt: How India plans to pay EMIs' was conducted on about 8,500 consumers in the age group of 24-57.

They hail from 35 cities. Sixty three per cent of Hyderabadi residents who participated in the survey said their income had taken a hit due to COVID-19.

Twenty per cent lost their income completely. Around 80 per cent of self-employed Hyderabad residents and 58 per cent of the salaried segment from the city suffered an income loss, the survey revealed.

According to this survey, pan-India, over 86 per cent of the self-employed customers reported a loss in income due to COVID-led restrictions.

“While there was widespread impact on consumers in the first two-three months of the pandemic, we believe there has been a steady recovery since July. Incomes of customer segments employed in Travel, Aviation, Hospitality etc. should start getting restored gradually. However, supply of loans to self-employed and low-income segments would take longer to recover,” said Naveen Kukreja, CEO, Paisabazaar.com.