Post floods, Telangana yet to set up an State Disaster Response Force

Published: 25th October 2020 01:18 AM

Hyderabad flood

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana does not have its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force as recommended by the National Policy on Disaster Management, 2009. 

Moreover, the State government does not provide any information in the public domain regarding its State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) that must have been set up as per Disaster Management Act, 2005.

While GHMC and GWMC have their own DRFs, many States, including AP, have developed State-level DRFs which are stationed at different regions.

Unlike other States, Telangana SDMA does not have its own website.

Neither has the government made any information regarding it available in public domain. SDMA of most States have own websites that also provide details regarding their Disaster Management Plan.

However, there is no information available from Telangana regarding its DMP and only a draft DMP of GHMC is available on its website.

Express also found out that most districts, including Hyderabad, have not uploaded data on Indian Disaster Resource Network portal of the Centre, regarding resource inventory of disaster management related equipment and humanpower.

TS was ranked 19 among all States in ‘Disaster Resilience Index in ‘Disaster Score Card for States and Union Territories of India’ report of Centre. 

The disastrous floods in Hyderabad this month and before that in various districts, highlight the need for a concrete approach towards disaster management.

A Nageswara Rao, former head of Centre for Management of Environment and Disasters at the TSIRD said, “The SDMA or the District Disaster Management Authorities must start being active bodies that take stock of the situations regularly. There are various guidelines by the NDMA which must be adhered to, including having a State-level DRF.”

Attempts by Express to elicit response from officials of the Disaster Management wing of Telangana’s Revenue Department did not succeed.

Rs 113 crore distributed as flood relief

KCR instructed officials to take up the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for maximum number of flood-affected citizens in GHMC limits and nearby municipalities on the eve of Dasara.

In all, 780 teams were constituted for house-to-house visits to disburse cash using mobile-based and for listening to grievances.

So far, over Rs 113 crore has been distributed to 1.13 lakh households – of which over 70,000 households were covered by 9 pm on Saturday.

The drive will continue till late night and will resume after Dasara holidays.

KEY SUGGESTIONS

  • A link should be established to divert excess water from Gandipet, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar to Musi.

  • All the tanks must be evaluated for the capacity of their overflow weirs and strength of embarkments.

  • The entire drainage system must be reviewed to ensure proper sloping and flow direction (towards Musi).

  • Conduct a pilot study for the whole of GHMC and design a proper drainage system according to contour levels.

  •  Carry out risk mapping of certain areas of the city using geospatial technology to address their vulnerability to urban floods. 

  •  Encroachments on the stream sections should be cleared to enable the free flow of water. This will avoid overtopping of water from the section.

  •  The crest length must be increased.

  •  A review meeting should be held every year with subject experts right after the monsoons to prepare an action plan for the next season.

UNADDRESSED ISSUES

  • The rapid and random growth of Hyderabad without proper planning for drainage and sewerage systems.

  •  Illegal encroachments of tanks and lakes; nalas are fully occupied.

  •  Absence of retaining walls for nalas and river banks to control excess water.

  •  Desilting and enhancing the capacity of nalas.





