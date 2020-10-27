STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Tilted pole, hanging wires pose threat at Bhavanipuram's BHEL area

Residents alleged that despite repeated appeals, authorities concerned have not taken any step to replace the electric pole.

Published: 27th October 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:33 AM

Electric pole

Image for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tilting electricity pole and dangling high tension wires on Road Number 6 in BHEL area, Bhavanipuram are posing a major threat to commuters. Post the torrential rains that ravaged the city a fortnight ago, locals fear that the pole has tilted dangerously and may snap anytime.

If it falls on pedestrians, it may lead to fatalities as well, fear residents. They alleged that despite repeated appeals, authorities concerned have not taken any step to replace the electric pole. 

"This is my daily route. I fear for my own life as well as that of others. What if a person who is unaware crosses this route and comes in touch with the high tension wires? Who will be held responsible if a commuter dies," asks Narayan, a resident. 

Another resident, Ramesh Badri, says, "In the last few months, I have raised several complaints but it has been neglected. Recently when the city got flooded, we got more worried and again reached out to officials to get the pole fixed. That too went in vain."

Blaming the TSSPDCL for its lackadaisical approach, he adds, "When I raise complains on Twitter, I get quick responses from the TSSPDCL Twitter handle but that is just a social media gimmick, because in reality the officials are not taking any action to fix the pole. We just want officials to fix the pole so that we do not live in fear."

 In the past few weeks, residents from other parts of the city have taken to Twitter expressing their concerns about the "about-to-fall-electricity poles" in their area.

