Minister Errabelli wants PMGSY works expedited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed officials to complete the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-3 works immediately.

At a review meet on Tuesday, the Minister said that 2,427.5 km of roads with an estimated cost of Rs 658 crore were sanctioned for the State under the scheme, out of which 1,119.94 km of roads involving 152 works were sanctioned under Batch-1. He directed officials to complete the works soon as the tender process was completed for these works, and also requested that they send the proposals for Batch-2 works to lay 1,308 km roads.