STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Khairtabad to get 46-km cycle tracks under pan-India challenge

Based on the concept plans of the 95 cities, the MoHUA will shortlist 11 cities for stage-2 by October 28.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bicycle

Representatioanl Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), will lay cycle tracks of 46 km in Khairtabad as part of the India Cycles4Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). 

Ninety-five cities in the country, including Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar, have registered for the challenge. The GHMC, HUMTA and Hyderabad Traffic Police officials on Friday visited the stretch from Begumpet Metro station to Khairtabad junction, which would serve as the pilot corridor for the cycle tracks project. Based on feedback and implementation challenges, more tracks would be laid. Signage, markings, temporary barricading and plug-and-play bollards would be installed along the tracks. Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) docks would also be set up at Metro stations, TSRTC terminals, depots and MMTS stations, for first- and last-mile connectivity.

In the near future, cycle tracks of 450 km is proposed to be laid in phases — in Cyberabad/HiTec City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial District, Hyderabad Knowledge Centre and Kokapet. 

The C4C Challenge would be implemented in two stages — the first covers planning of cycle tracks on a pilot basis, gathering feedback and spreading awareness. Based on the concept plans of the 95 cities, the MoHUA will shortlist 11 cities for stage-2 by October 28. The cities will be awarded `1 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Khairtabad cycle
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp