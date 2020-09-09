Secunderabad Cantonment residents protest against road closure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With placards reading 'Open Cantonment Roads' in one hand and candles in the other, several residents from the Secunderabad Cantonment, along with members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), have been holding an online candlelight protest against the ‘illegal’ closure of over 24 civilian roads in the area since Monday night.

Speaking to Express, SCB vice president J Rama Krishna, said, "We had written to the Local Military Authority (LMA) and the Ministry of Defence regarding the matter multiple times. But they have turned a blind eye to our plight. We are now forced to vent ire through protests." The protestors demanded that all roads under the Cantonment be opened.

