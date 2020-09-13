Khajaguda lake gets aerators to boost O2 levels

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To improve the quality of water and reduce the stench in the polluted Khajaguda lake – located in the IT Corridor of Serilingampally zone — the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has installed two high jet aerators at the lake, similar to the ones that were installed at Hussainsagar. According to the GHMC, they are taking every measure to restore the lake and bring it back to a pristine condition.

At present, Khajaguda lake is covered with waterweeds, which has led to the depletion of oxygen level in the lake, turning it into a deathtrap for aquatic life. By fixing barge-mounted aerators in the lake — which take oxygen from the air and mix it in water —the oxygen level in the lake will improve. Besides, it will also improve the quality of water, a blessing for aquatic life. Aerators are like water jet fountains which aerate lake water and increase the dissolved oxygen level inside.

The system will be used to reduce the blue-green algae in the lake and get rid of the stench. Four decorative vases have been fitted around the aerators as an added attraction. Apart from installing aerators, the civic body is also taking up beautification works around the lake. As of now, they have taken up tree and flower plantations as well as a cycle and walking track around the lake.

Italian cyprus plants have been planted on the medians. Over Rs 25 lakh has been spent for the development and beautification of the lake. In the next phase, the GHMC will set up a floating island on the lake. Bamboos will be used for keeping the island afloat and various flowering plants will be kept on it, said officials.

Rs 25 lakh spent on its beautification

The GHMC has taken up tree and flower plantations around the Khajaguda lake. It will install a cycle and walking track. Besides, Italian cyprus plants have been planted on the medians. The cost comes to around Rs 25 lakh