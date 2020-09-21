Four connectivity sectors from Hyderabad to ORR mooted

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To accelerate growth around the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to develop four connectivity sectors from the core city and surrounding areas to the ORR.

The four sectors include, Shamshabad to Patancheru, Patancheru to Shamirpet, Shamirpet to Pedda Amberpet (Vijayawada Highway) and Pedda Amberpet (Vijayawada Highway) to Shamshabad.

The project’s objective is to ensure seamless connectivity amongst the ORR, Inner Ring Road and core city, in addition to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) within the ORR and HMDA limits, and offer improvements to facilitate continuous traffic movement and enhanced safety for road users.

To plan and develop transportation systems on a sustainable basis with an updated long-term perspective, the HMDA, with the approval of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) and in consultation with various stakeholders, have taken up the mandate of preparing a revalidation on updation of a comprehensive transportation study for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).

In this regard, the HMDA has invited proposals to provide the consulting services for development of comprehensive road connectivity for the four road sectors. The selected consultants have to prepare a conceptual road network plan and prioritisation of roads in the selected sectors.

HMDA officials told Express that its master plan emphasises on land use, transportation network and development of satellite townships in the HMA. The plan envisages roads for providing access to residential and commercial areas and to meet the increased travel needs. The HMDA has taken up the ORR project and improvement of radial roads so as to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

They are faced with the task of identifying roads connecting the evolving growth clusters, and the central business districts (CBD) on the inner side and outer side of ORR. They must also identify alternative roads via green field, link roads, and slip roads, among others.