Hyderabad reconnects with Qatar as flight services resume under Air Transport Bubbles initiative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has re-connected with Qatar by restarting flight services under the Air Transport Bubbles initiative. Qatar Airways now connects Hyderabad with Doha, the capital city of Qatar, every Saturday and Sunday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in addition has resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE.

The connectivity recommenced from September 20, and is available on every Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

International carriers such as Emirates, Fly Dubai, and Air Arabia have already resumed services.