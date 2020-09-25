STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s latest engg marvel Durgam Cheruvu bridge to be opened today

The bridge is expected to ease traffic on major roads and improve connectivity of key areas

Published: 25th September 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the much-anticipated cable-stayed bridge, constructed across Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage has been set for the opening of Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge at Madhapur on Friday. The bridge, along with a four-lane elevated corridor from Road No. 45 to the bridge would be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in the presence of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The bridge has a span length of 233.8 m and a PSC post-tensioned box girder made completely of high-performance concrete deck. The bridge would be India’s largest extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge (in span), surpassing the 144 metre long bridge over Narmada river in Bharuch, Gujarat. Keeping in view the make in India campaign, the bridge is being designed and constructed under the EPC mode by L&T.

The bridge would cut the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur. It would be Hyderabad’s first ‘hanging bridge,’ and is expected to be a major recreational point and tourist attraction for the city. The estimated cost of the project is `184 crore.

It connects the areas of Hitech City and the Financial District with other parts of the city and will ease congestion on Road No. 36 and Madhapur Road, besides reducing the distance from Jubilee Hills to Mind Space and Gachibowli by two km.

Elevated corridor to be integrated with bridge

The 1,740 metre elevated corridor is built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. It connects Road No. 45 to Mind Space junction via Durgam Cheruvu, and forms the channel to provide traffic conduit between Hitech city, Mind Space and Gachibowli and other parts of the core city.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Durgam Cheruvu bridge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp