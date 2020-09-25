Hyderabad’s latest engg marvel Durgam Cheruvu bridge to be opened today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage has been set for the opening of Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge at Madhapur on Friday. The bridge, along with a four-lane elevated corridor from Road No. 45 to the bridge would be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in the presence of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The bridge has a span length of 233.8 m and a PSC post-tensioned box girder made completely of high-performance concrete deck. The bridge would be India’s largest extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge (in span), surpassing the 144 metre long bridge over Narmada river in Bharuch, Gujarat. Keeping in view the make in India campaign, the bridge is being designed and constructed under the EPC mode by L&T.

The bridge would cut the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur. It would be Hyderabad’s first ‘hanging bridge,’ and is expected to be a major recreational point and tourist attraction for the city. The estimated cost of the project is `184 crore.

It connects the areas of Hitech City and the Financial District with other parts of the city and will ease congestion on Road No. 36 and Madhapur Road, besides reducing the distance from Jubilee Hills to Mind Space and Gachibowli by two km.

Elevated corridor to be integrated with bridge

The 1,740 metre elevated corridor is built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. It connects Road No. 45 to Mind Space junction via Durgam Cheruvu, and forms the channel to provide traffic conduit between Hitech city, Mind Space and Gachibowli and other parts of the core city.