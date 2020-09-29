Daan Utsav time now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “In the lockdown, while we all noticed a lot of non-essentials in our lives and homes, there are millions fighting for the basics, hit not only by Covid-19 but also floods, cyclones and many other disasters. Working with these people across 26 states we are reaching them the basics of life so that they can again live with dignity. Our biggest challenge is the growing monetary and material resource need and you can unlock the monetary and material resources at – homes, offices, stores, factories, godowns and make joy not only for yourself but for millions more. Join us to create your own Joy of Giving”, urges Anshu Gupta, Goonj Founder.

Daan Utsav (earlier called the Joy of Giving Week) is just the opportunity for this. Celebrated every year from October 2-8, Goonj invites us to join their clarion call ‘Dil Ki Suno, Kuch Karo’ to unlock the simple Joy of Giving.Goonj is also inviting institutional participations through tie-ups for different aspects of ‘Dil ki Suno, Kuch Karo’ campaign.The Ramon Magasaysay awardee urges one and all to gear up and tap the resources around and channelise them to them.

How to join Goonj?

“One can organise material collection drives; set up dropping centres for materials in one’s colonies and offices; find innovative virtual ways of fundraising; spread the word and of course spread the joy.” As the world struggles to come out of the looming gloom of the pandemic we feel there is always a possibility to unlock the Joy we are missing in the unlock,” he adds.

Anshu also invites citizens to be a logistics partner for Goonj to manage material pick-ups from individual homes/society, promote Checkout Giving – Get your customers to contribute to the cause while visiting your stores/website, spread the message on individual platform and motivate people to contribute. “You can also allocate space in stores, godowns, community halls, banquet halls, gyms etc. as public collection centres for a week. Starting October 2 Goonj volunteers will organise collection drives in Hyderabad and Chennai. These collection drives will be held in residential areas, educational institutions, offices and other such establishments. To volunteer and to initiate a collection drive, one can register here.