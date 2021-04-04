No power cuts during summer in Greater Hyderabad region: Telangana electricity distribution body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though TSSPDCL officials anticipated that the maximum power demand will touch 80 million units in Greater Hyderabad in the summer season, they assured that there would be no power cuts in the city.

The maximum power supply on June 2, 2014 was 49.56 million units, and in comparison, it touched 73.84 million units on March 29 this year in Greater Hyderabad. Despite this, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy assured that there would be no power cuts in the ensuing summer.

Reddy said that the maximum power supply on April 3, 2014 in TSSPDCL limits was 119.6 million units, which had increased to 180.5 million units on March 26, 2021. During the current summer season, the estimated power peak energy demand is likely go up to 80 MU (million units) in Greater Hyderabad and 185 MU in the entire TSSPDCL, Raghuma Reddy said.

He said that the power demand had increased significantly since the formation of the State. Increase in consumption by agriculture and industry sectors and rapid changes in lifestyles of consumers were resulting in huge power demands, Reddy said.

The TSSPDCL chairman instructed engineers and officials to ensure interruption-free power supply during this summer in Greater Hyderabad area, as well as in TSSPDCL limits. In a video conference with Director (Operations) J Srinivasa Reddy, chief general managers and superintending engineers on Saturday, Raghuma Reddy reviewed the detailed action plan submitted by the zonal and circle heads.

The CMD stated that 56 power transformers, 1,725 distribution transformers and 11 nos. 33/11 kV sub-stations have added to the distribution system of Greater Hyderabad to meet the additional power demands during this summer season.

He also stated that other maintenance works, such as power evacuation of 75 nos. 33 kV feeders, interlinking of 24 nos. 33 kV feeders, refurbishment of breakers, clearing of tree branches which were obstructing the power lines, maintenance of 33/11 kV sub-stations and load balancing of PTRs have also completed.

Instructions were issued to field officers for continuous monitoring of load conditions of PTRs, 33 kV feeders, to maintain two per cent healthy rolling stock of distribution transformers, mobile DTRs and fire extinguishers to handle any electrical emergency.

The CMD has instructed all the superintending engineers and assistant engineers to monitor the supply position from their respective 33/11 kV sub-stations during peak hours up to 9 pm daily till the summer season ends.