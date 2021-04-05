Telangana: Barbers, dhobis to get 250 units of free power per month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has announced to provide free electricity of up to 250 units per month at hair salons, laundries and dhobhi ghats in all the districts of the State.

Backward Classes Welfare Department on Sunday, issued an order, giving relief to Nayee Brahmins (barbers) and Rajaka communities in the State, announcing free electricity supply.

Since 2018, government instead of implying commercial rates for electricity per unit, is providing the aforementioned communities power at domestic rates for their businesses.

According to the order issued on Sunday, the operational guidelines for free power will be announced later, while the free power supply was in effect from April 1.