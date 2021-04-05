STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Barbers, dhobis to get 250 units of free power per month

According to the order issued on Sunday, the operational guidelines for free power will be announced later, while the free power supply was in effect from April 1. 

Published: 05th April 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes ( File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has announced to provide free electricity of up to 250 units per month at hair salons, laundries and dhobhi ghats in all the districts of the State. 

Backward Classes Welfare Department on Sunday, issued an order, giving relief to Nayee Brahmins (barbers) and Rajaka communities in the State, announcing free electricity supply.

Since 2018, government instead of implying commercial rates for electricity per unit, is providing the aforementioned communities power at domestic rates for their businesses. 

According to the order issued on Sunday, the operational guidelines for free power will be announced later, while the free power supply was in effect from April 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana free electricity
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp