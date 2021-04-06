STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A Slice of Afghanistan  

That’s how the traders and travellers exchanged their cuisines and condiments which make certain dishes in different countries similar.

Published: 06th April 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A University of California Press blog post mentions, “Many people think of the great Silk Road as a mirage in the shifting sands of time; however, the ideas and goods that once moved across Eurasia directed the course of human history. Merchant caravans, passing through the mountain valleys and desert oases of Central Asia, directly shaped aspects of culinary traditions across the Old World.” 

That’s how the traders and travellers exchanged their cuisines and condiments which make certain dishes in different countries similar. No wonder then that Kabuli Pulao and dishes like Chaapli Kebab and halwa have origins in Afghanistan with slight variations in method and ingredients. As part of the 10-day food and crafts festival organised by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hyderabad.

Kabul-based chef Fariba Ali Zada was invited with two of her team members to curate and prepare the menu along with the chefs at Hotel Trident where the event is on till April 10. The 36-year-old chef prepared Chaapli Kebab using chicken, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander powder and chickpea flour. Talking about the food of her country she said, “Our food has origins in flavours while what is prepared in India is based on the use of a lot of spices. Otherwise more or less we eat and cook similar dishes.”

She’s been in the industry for the past 17 years and says that despite the major political troubles in the conflict ridden country she found support from her family after she chose cooking and curating food as her career. She adds, “Initially it was difficult for me. However, I navigated through the difficulties. Initially, my brothers supported me and after I got married my husband was my pillar.” She started her career from Marriott Islamabad where she worked till 2005.

Later, she came back to Afghanistan. At present, she works with Kabul Serena Hotel as Executive Chef. This is the second time she’s visiting India. The last time, she was invited to a Delhi hotel to curate a food festival. Ask her if she likes biryani in Hyderabad, she smiles and says, “I like light flavours. The biryani over here is slightly spicier for me. For example, our palaw is similar to biryani but isn’t actually the same. That’s how despite the fact that for desserts phirni is prepared in both the countries, we don’t use rice and instead prepare it with cornflour while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.” Ask her about the food she loves cooking the most and pat comes the reply, “Mantu. A kind of dumpling filled with minced meat.”

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp