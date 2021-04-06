STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven kids in Hyderabad orphanage test Covid positive; officials fear many more infected

 A major Covid-19 cluster which has developed in an orphanage in LB Nagar, came to light on Monday after seven children there tested positive for Covid-19.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A major Covid-19 cluster which has developed in an orphanage in LB Nagar, came to light on Monday after seven children there tested positive for Covid-19. These are among the 100 children who stay in the orphanage. The seven, who tested positive, underwent Rapid Antigen Tests. Rangareddy health officials have now conducted RT-PCR tests on all the children as they suspect many others might be infected. 

Orphanage officials not been able to explain the outbreak but it is possible that it is because the children reside in a congested space. The management says the children have now been isolated in separate rooms.“Since it was a closed space, the spread has been rapid. We conducted RATs on all the children. However, to be safer, RT-PCR have also been done. Results will come in a day or two,” said Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, DMHO Rangareddy.

Meanwhile, officials from the Women Development and Child Welfare Department are closely monitoring the situation. “Few boys who are over 18 years old have been going outside regularly and could be the carriers. In case, more children test positive, we shift them to another facility which is more spacious,” said M Moti, District Welfare Officer.

Rangareddy is the third-worst affected district after Greater Hyderabad and Medchal. In the last seven days nearly 587 cases have been reported, of which 116 were reported on Sunday.
 

